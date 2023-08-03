Steve Dye Jail Authority.jpg

Former sheriff Steve Dye was honored by the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

 Shawn Street | Lebanon News

The Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority received an update regarding a new addiction recovery center that will soon be opening in Dickenson County. The facility, which will be operated by Kentucky based Addiction Recovery Care, will serve addicts from across Southwest Virginia.

ARC Senior Director of Outreach Relations Brandi Murriell told authority board members that the new facility will be known as Wildwood Recovery Center and should be ready to receive patients in early 2024.

