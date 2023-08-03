The Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority received an update regarding a new addiction recovery center that will soon be opening in Dickenson County. The facility, which will be operated by Kentucky based Addiction Recovery Care, will serve addicts from across Southwest Virginia.
ARC Senior Director of Outreach Relations Brandi Murriell told authority board members that the new facility will be known as Wildwood Recovery Center and should be ready to receive patients in early 2024.
The facility will have 112 beds for male patients and will create 50 new jobs that will pay up to $50,000 per year.
“ARC operates a network of over 30 licensed addiction treatment centers in Central and Eastern Kentucky,” Murriell said. “Our mission is to create opportunities for people to discover hope and live their God-given destiny.
Murriell added, “We take a holistic, person-centered approach to treatment and recovery utilizing CARF-accredited clinical programs, medical services directed by an addiction psychiatrist, a broadening scope of vocational training opportunities that position clients for long-term success, and a spiritual emphasis that includes the 12 steps and chaplaincy care.”
ARC uses a four-phase approach to treating addiction, she explained. The first phase is when the addict is brought to the facility and checked in. The second phase focuses on court costs and other debts that are owed, a case manager is assigned to the addict and life skills are examined.
The final two phases will take approximately six months to complete, Murriell said. The third phase examines what the person’s goals were prior to their arrest while the final phase will help them with job skills and passing a GED if needed.
“We work closely with courts across the state,” Murriell said. “We can go straight from court to a treatment center.”
She added localities will save approximately $34 per inmate per day when they are in the treatment center rather than a jail cell.
Murriell went on to say talks are already underway for more ARC facilities in Virginia, including one for females.
In other business from the July 25 meeting of the authority, bids were approved for an exterior and interior sewer project at the Abingdon facility. It is that facility that inmates from Russell County are held.
Premier Group’s bid of $280,637 for the exterior project was approved. The interior project’s winning bid came from Mr. Rooter Plumbing in the amount of $497,992.50.
Authority members also honored former Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye for his years of service to the board. Dye was presented a plaque, honoring his time as Sheriff of Russell County and dedication to the board’s objectives. Dye retired July 1.