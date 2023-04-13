Indictments filed for 7 in Buchanan County Virginia Mountaineer Apr 13, 2023 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of Mar 27 through Apr 4 against the following individuals. Charges by direct indictment are as follows:Daniel Anderson Davis, 27, of Oakwood, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement.Robert Andrew Rash, 36, of Oakwood, was charged with three counts of possession of controlled substance.Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:Zachary Alexander Peck, 18, of Oakwood, was charged with possession of gun on school property.Amanda Michelle Lester, 30, of Vansant, was charged with possession of controlled substance. Featured Local Savings Matthew Derick Hackney, 37, of Hurley, was charged with one count of convicted felon in possession of weapon and six counts of felony probation violation.Allen James Spencer, 25, of Phelps, KY, was charged with felony probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 UConn guard Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA draft Lawsuit challenges Youngkin's limits on felon voting rights Female Afghan veterans work toward fresh start in Blacksburg Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView