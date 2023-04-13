The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of Mar 27 through Apr 4 against the following individuals. Charges by direct indictment are as follows:

  • Daniel Anderson Davis, 27, of Oakwood, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement.
  • Robert Andrew Rash, 36, of Oakwood, was charged with three counts of possession of controlled substance.
  • Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:
  • Zachary Alexander Peck, 18, of Oakwood, was charged with possession of gun on school property.
  • Amanda Michelle Lester, 30, of Vansant, was charged with possession of controlled substance.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you