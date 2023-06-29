PSA map pic.JPG

Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority executive director Matt Fields showed IDA members a piece of property that he said would be an ideal location for the Buchanan County Public Service Authority during the board’s June 19 meeting held at the Southern Gap Transportation and Logistics Center. Looking at the map rom left are IDA member Danny Bailey, Alicia O’Quin, Harry Presley, Fields and IDA chairman Jay Rife.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Buchanan County residents will soon pay their monthly water bill at Southern Gap.

Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Matt Fields informed IDA members during the board’s June 19, meeting at the Southern Gap Transportation and Logistics Center, that the Buchanan County Public Service Authority is moving to Southern Gap and looking for a piece of property.

