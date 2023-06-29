Buchanan County residents will soon pay their monthly water bill at Southern Gap.
Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Matt Fields informed IDA members during the board’s June 19, meeting at the Southern Gap Transportation and Logistics Center, that the Buchanan County Public Service Authority is moving to Southern Gap and looking for a piece of property.
Fields said he identified roughly four acres of property at Southern Gap that he believes would meet the needs of the PSA who lost two of its lower buildings at Deel during the July 2022 flood that ravaged parts of the county.
The two dilapidated buildings are being purchased by the United States Army Corps of Engineers who is assisting the PSA during the location project.
Fields identified the proposed location to IDA members (Wade McGeorge was absent) on a map, explaining that the site sits between the Russell Prater Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the Virginia Employment Commission, which is the former Sykes building. He also noted that the residential area on Southern Gap will not be affected as the PSA building will be in direct view of the housing development.
Fields said the property is roughly four acres right outside the business park. “They needed roughly two acres,” Fields stated. “The corps (Army Corps of Engineers) is doing the whole building and providing the funds for that. My biggest concern I feared coming up would be (residents) seeing all the maintenance traffic coming in and out but where this is located, the residents that live in the real estate area will not have to see any of the maintenance (vehicles). As far as how it sits, everything is out of sight and out of mind.”
Buchanan County IDA chairman Jay Rife said he was concerned about the optics of having the PSA buildings at Southern Gap as its Deel facility was junked up. Rife asked Fields if the top roll of houses in the residential area could see the PSA from their yard.
Fields said you still cannot see the location and if you can, it will only be a little bit of the building.
IDA member Alicia O’Quin then asked Fields if privacy fences could be an option?
“The reason I chose this site is because it checks a lot of boxes that we have been asked,” Fields explained. “We do not have anything in here that dictates, you have to have a fence around this or this. We can have it put into the agreement as this goes in. And we can do that at a later date whenever they actually get their deal.”
Fields also explained to the board that having the PSA on Southern Gap will be beneficial to the growth of Southern Gap and its infrastructure. “It’s a good thing for us because all the traffic that comes monthly to pay their bills will be coming through the business park which is good for us as far as development is concerned,” Fields added. “With future projects, we can say we have x number of traffic coming through in addition to what we already have.”
The PSA along with the Corps will need to approve the property.
In other business, the IDA terminated the Virginia Employment Commission lease at the Government Center on Slate as the VEC informed the IDA that its move is complete.
During the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority’s June 19, executive board meeting held at the Southern Gap Transportation and Logistics Center, IDA members (IDA member Wade McGeorge was absent) voted unanimously to terminate the VEC’s lease at its Government Center location now the move is complete.
IDA secretary Heather Street said the VEC’s lease was originally up in December and needed an extension to complete the move. The extension was designated through September.
The IDA also discussed America Electric Power (AEP) moving to Southern Gap.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a letter of support to the Theatre Guild of Buchanan County (TGBC), as the TGBC applies for Industrial Revitalization Funds to complete projects at its Community Arts Mainstage (CAM), located in the former Coca-Cola building in Vansant.
TGBC stated in a letter to the IDA that the Revitalization Funds if approved, will be used towards the structural needs of the building. Needs such as electrical upgrades, replacing windows, remodeling laundry and washroom, repairing concrete and walkways, a new entryway, paint and mural, a permanent handicap ramp and remodeling the concession area.
Several board members commented on the impact the TGBC has had on the community including David Thompson who said it has been a huge asset to the county.
In other business, Fields told board members that the Dollar General near Copperhead Road in Council is a go.
IDA member and Big A Mountain resident Harry Presley said he wished the Dollar General would include gas pumps, but Fields said that Dollar General is not including gas pumps at the Council location.