Since June 25, EMS crews began 24-hour coverage of the Council and Davenport section of Buchanan County. EMS crews are stationed at the Council Fire Department building from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and for the remaining 12 hours, crews are on-call.
The supervisors voted in June to assist in funding the Davenport Lifesaving Crew to maintain EMS personnel. The Davenport Lifesaving Crew has partnered with the Prater Fire and Rescue since late June as the Davenport Life Saving Crew finalizes items such as payroll information and insurance billing information among others.
Featured Local Savings
“We have been working on getting better EMS service in the Council/Davenport area for a while now,” Hurricane supervisor Tim Hess said about the 24-hour EMS service. “The funding finally became available, and we made it happen. This is great news for this area. Having a manned service makes the response time much faster. Since we started this a month and a half back, all calls in the covered area have been responded to by our staff. Thanks to everyone involved for making this happen.”
Davenport Lifesaving Crew Lieutenant Josh McGlothlin said he wanted to thank Hess and the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors for their help in providing Emergency Medical Services to the residents of Council and Davenport. “This was one of the items Tim (Hess) campaigned during the last election,” McGlothlin said. “Through much hard work from Tim (Hess), Terry Austin, myself, and others from various agencies in the county we are pleased that we are able to provide EMS services in the Council and Davenport areas in a timely manner.”