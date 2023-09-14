Davenport Lifesaving Crew.jpg

The Hurricane District now has 24 hours EMS services. Pictured from left are Jamie Harris, Jeff Fuller, Tim Hess, Terry Austin and Josh McGlothlin.

 Submitted photo

Since June 25, EMS crews began 24-hour coverage of the Council and Davenport section of Buchanan County. EMS crews are stationed at the Council Fire Department building from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and for the remaining 12 hours, crews are on-call.

The supervisors voted in June to assist in funding the Davenport Lifesaving Crew to maintain EMS personnel. The Davenport Lifesaving Crew has partnered with the Prater Fire and Rescue since late June as the Davenport Life Saving Crew finalizes items such as payroll information and insurance billing information among others.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you