Hurley High School ranks fourth in the United States in financial education and instruction in the latest 100 Best W!se High Schools rankings.
The W!se rankings showcase the school’s excellence in financial education and motivate schools to “race to the top” in personal finance instruction.
“To say I am proud is an understatement,” Hurley High School principal Pam Testers said about the rankings. “The excellence that my students demonstrated on the W!se Financial Personal Finance Test speaks volumes for our division and Hurley High School. It conveys that our teachers and students can compete at the national level. I want to recognize Ms. Angela Blankenship, the teacher, for her exceptional teaching and my students for their excellent performance.
W!se, a national nonprofit, announced the 2023 “100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance” during a ceremony sponsored by Voya Financial®. This year’s first-place school is Academies of West Memphis in West Memphis, Arkansas. Richmond Community High School from Virginia, High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at CCNY in New York City, Hurley High School in Virginia and Eleanor Roosevelt High School in New York City placed second to fifth respectively.
Grundy High School landed in the top 25 at number 23 in the W!se High School rankings with Council and Twin Valley High School also represented Virginia and Buchanan County on the top 100 list.
The “100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance” is the first and only national ranking of its type, recognizing excellence in personal finance instruction among W!se’s national network of schools that participate in its Financial Literacy Certification program.
“Our partnership with W!se has enabled us to affirm our commitment to financial resilience and provide students an unparalleled opportunity at a secure financial future through dedicated educators,” Braeden Mayrisch, VP, Stakeholder Equity and Impact and VP, Voya Foundation said. “We greatly appreciate W!se for recognizing excellence in personal finance instruction and ensuring that our future leaders of tomorrow have the knowledge and skills to prepare them for a sound financial future.”
The ceremony was held at the United Federation of Teachers Headquarters in New York City. Bob Pisani, CNBC Stocks Correspondent, was the keynote speaker. Special guests included Vincent Costa, Chief Investment Officer, NY equities, Voya Investment Management, Joe Gawronski, CEO, Rosenblatt Securities, Kim Stanley Chesapeake County Public Schools and members of W!se’s Board of Directors.
“Congratulations to this year’s 100 Best schools,” David Anderson, President and CEO of W!se stated. “These schools excel at teaching personal finance and we are all very proud to celebrate their outstanding achievement.”
The “100 Best” schools participate in W!se’s Financial Literacy Certification program. Through this award-winning program, W!se provides instructional resources to support personal finance instruction at schools in 49 states and then administers the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test. Students passing the Test become Certified Financially Literate™ (CFL), a nationally recognized credential. The “100 Best” schools ranking is based on the average Test score from each school with consideration given to the number of test takers and the socio-economic background of the students at each school.
Top 30 list of this year’s 100 Best schools
1. Academies of West Memphis, West Memphis
2. Richmond Community High School, Richmond
3. High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at CCNY, New York City
4. Hurley High School, Hurley
5. Eleanor Roosevelt High School, New York City
6. Virginia High School, Bristol
7. Open High School, Richmond
8. Highland High School, Monterey
9. Central Magnet School, Murfreesboro
10. High Technology High School, Lincroft
11. Marine Academy of Science & Technology, Highlands
12. Aviation High School, Long Island City
13. World Journalism Preparatory School, Flushing
14. Wauzeka-Steuben School, Wauzeka
15. Southwest Miami High School, Miami
16. Galileo High School, Danville
17. Union High School, Big Stone Gap
18. John Burton High School, Norton
19. St. Paul High School, St. Paul
20. Marcellus High School, Marcellus
21. High School for Arts and Business, Corona
22. Utah County Academy of Science, Orem
23. Grundy High School, Grundy
24. Rural Retreat High School, Rural Retreat
25. Harnett County Early College, Dunn
26. Irondequoit High School, Rochester
27. Briarcliff High School, Briarcliff Manor
28. Wausa Public School, Wausa
29. Midwood High School, Brooklyn
30. Grassfield High School, Chesapeake.
Following is the top Ten Small, Midsize, and Large W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance
Large Divison
1. Aviation High School, Long Island City
2. Southwest Miami High School, Miami
3. Midwood High School, Brooklyn
4. Grassfield High School, Chesapeake
5. Staples High School, Westport
6. Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, New York City
7. Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne
8. Shenendehowa High School, Clifton Park
9. Orange County High School, Orange
10. Lincoln Southeast High School, Lincoln
Midsize Division
1. Academies of West Memphis, West Memphis
2. Eleanor Roosevelt High School, New York City
3. Virginia High School, Bristol
4. Central Magnet School, Murfreesboro
5. Union High School, Big Stone Gap
6. Marcellus High School, Marcellus
7. High School for Arts and Business, Corona
8. Utah County Academy of Science, Orem
9. Irondequoit High School, Rochester
10. Briarcliff High School, Briarcliff Manor
Small Division
1. Richmond Community High School, Richmond
2. High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at CCNY, New York City
3. Hurley High School, Hurley
4. Open High School, Richmond
5. Highland High School, Monterey
6. High Technology High School, Lincroft
7. Marine Academy of Science & Technology, Highlands
8. World Journalism Preparatory School, Flushing
9. Wauzeka-Steuben School, Wauzeka
10. Galileo High School, Danville.