A petition protesting the closing of Hurley High School was given to the Buchanan County School Board.
Knox District resident and supervisor candidate Jerry Scarberry presented a petition signed by 1,105 residents protesting the closing of Hurley High School to the Buchanan County School board during the board’s Sept. 12, meeting at the Government Center on Slate Creek.
Scarberry said the petition is because the Hurley community does not want to lose Hurley High School. He said if we do lose the school and are forced to consolidate, we have an issue with the location at Southern Gap and having to bus our kids so far.
Featured Local Savings
“We got over 1,100 signatures supporting the idea of not moving the school and if we do, not to put it at that location, because it is so far away for some of our kids,” Scarberry added. He noted that there would have been more signatures if he had time.
Knox resident Bobby May asked the board what the status on school consolidation is.
“We was first delayed because it was brought up that we build two schools,” Prater school board member and board chairman Jack Compton said. “It delayed us 18 months to do that. What happened the corps (US Army Corps of Engineers), they come and go pretty often so the group we was talking to before, two of them retired. So, now you have two more come in and you have to explain it all to them again. Well Huntington sends it to Cincinnati, then Cincinnati sends it to D.C. and if D.C. has a question, they send it back to Huntington; its red tape.”
Compton said that D.C. currently has a new person working on the real estate part of the project and is currently on her desk. He said the project is in the design phase and there are conference calls every other Wednesday. Compton said machines will be on the property the next day as soon as it gets signed.
Compton also informed the public that the project cost rose around 20% or $20 million because of the delay. He said the Army Corps has informed them that the county will receive $92 million to build the school and it will be fully funded.
In other business, Hurley resident Jerry Lester spoke during the delegation section of the board meeting about his displeasure with the school board’s decision to enforce a one-color graduation cap and gown for graduating seniors in the county.
Lester said he had an issue with the board voting to go to a one-color cap and gown for graduation and understood the board had made the decision to keep from discriminating against a natural-born boy or girl identifying as something other than that.
Lester said in the past, schools would traditionally have different color caps and gowns for the boys and girls. However, now, because of a handful who may identify as something else, the Buchanan County School Board has changed to one color. He said why can’t those who identify as something else have a neutral color.
Lester told board members that he was informed by a guidance counselor that the decision to go to one color came from the school board. He said the parents were not notified about the change and should have been since the parents pay for the cap and gowns.
“I understand the woke ideology that is going on in the United States but it has come to a point that if we cave in on every little thing that happens, we are going to cave in on everything,” Lester added. “What happens when we have 30 kids in a room and a teacher uses the wrong pronoun which is very well likely. If you can decide if you want to be a him or her on any day of the week, you are going to have multiple lawsuits. It does not make common sense that we have 195 kids and change it for three or four. We are losing our identity of our schools anyway through consolidation.”
Lester encouraged the board to hold a town hall meeting and ask these parents what they think.
South Grundy school board member David Thornbury said when the vote to go one color was made last year, it was because he had phone calls from principals about the situation.
Former Hurley High School principal and current superintendent designee Pam Tester said she was one of the principals who spoke to Mr. Thornbury about going to a one-color cap and gown at graduation.
“I had numerous kids at Hurley and I have had principals at other schools share concerns because some of our kids that are female may identify as male,” Tester said. “We have had kids in the past that this week they may want to be called Susie and the next week, they might come up and want to be identified as James. So, I was just having a conversation with Johnston and Balfour about some of the issues the principals are facing now with gown colors and they recommended we look at doing one color. They (Johnston and Balfour) said that is pretty much the trend across the nation any more cause of the sexual gender issues.”
Tester said they did not choose a color and it was left up to the schools and the students what one color they wanted to wear at graduation.
Thornbury said we would like to go back 30 years ago when things were managed differently, when adults said “no,” they meant, “no.”
“What we are trying to do is manage this in an appropriate method, where we can just eliminate the problem,” Thornbury concluded.