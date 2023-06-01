Local residents will likely agree that the Hurley community has always taken care of their own.

On June 2, the Hurley community will come together once again to host a road toll and bake sale in downtown Hurley to raise money to purchase a marker for beloved resident Valerie Hurley who died from acute leukemia at Vanderbilt University Hospital in the early morning hours of May 21, 2023.

