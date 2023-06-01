Hurley resident Valerie Hurley died following a short battle with cancer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at approximately 5 a.m. on May 21. Hurley (sitting) enjoyed spending time with her son Jake Hurley (standing left) and husband Emory “Weasel” Hurley (standing right).
The late Valerie Hurley (right) embraces her beloved son Jake Hurley (left). Valerie Hurley died on May 21 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. The Hurley community raised enough money to pay for Hurley’s funeral expenses but will host a road toll and bake sale in the middle of downtown Hurley on June 2 to raise money for her marker.
Submitted photos
Local residents will likely agree that the Hurley community has always taken care of their own.
On June 2, the Hurley community will come together once again to host a road toll and bake sale in downtown Hurley to raise money to purchase a marker for beloved resident Valerie Hurley who died from acute leukemia at Vanderbilt University Hospital in the early morning hours of May 21, 2023.
The road toll and bake sale is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.
Hurley’s friend Sarah Hall said the Hurley community has already come together and raised enough money to pay for the $9,500 funeral bill and is hosting the road toll and bake sale to purchase the burial marker. “The funeral was over $9,500 and as of this evening our little Hurley community has pulled together for the whole bill,” Hall said. Hall noted that all of this could not have been done without the power of the Lord.
Hurley was 49 years old when she passed, leaving behind her husband Emory “Weasel” and son Jake. Her friend Kristi Layne said the Hurley family did not have any time to prepare as Hurley died quickly after the diagnosis.
“Her doctor, Dr. Latisha Hilton, called her Friday, May 19, morning and told her she needed to go to Bristol hospital because of her lab work,” Layne said. “She went to Bristol and they did lab work and said they couldn’t treat her there, so she had to go to Vanderbilt. She got to Vanderbilt, and she progressively got worse and was put on the vent. They called her husband to come on to the hospital, Weasel got there about 30 minutes before she died.”
Hall described Hurley as honest, humble, kind loving, giving caring and friend to everyone. “Our friend has left an impact on I think every person in Hurley and the Lord has shown me what that means by us raising $9,500 in one week. If you think of others and do good deeds, it’s never forgotten — she is truly missed by everyone.”
Layne said Hurley was an inspiration to every person she came in contact with and the community’s support of her family during this time just shows how much she meant to this town. “Val was an inspiration to every person she came in contact with,” Layne added. “She inspired people to be kind, compassionate, happy and most of all a better person. The love that has been shown for Val this past week has restored my faith. Everyone that met Val loved her. If the world had more Valerie’s, it would be a much better place.”