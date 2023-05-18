Hurley High School will hold commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 on May 31, 2023, at 8 p.m. at Hurley High School.

The Class of 2023 baccalaureate service will be held on May 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. inside the Hurley High School auditorium.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you