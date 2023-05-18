Hurley High School will hold commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 on May 31, 2023, at 8 p.m. at Hurley High School.
The Class of 2023 baccalaureate service will be held on May 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. inside the Hurley High School auditorium.
This year’s valedictorian is Morgan Goldia Blankenship, daughter of Charles and Luciana Blankenship and the granddaughter of Frank and the late Goldia Belcher as well as Malvia Dotson and the late Ed Blankenship. The Salutatorian is Eryan Ruthie Blankenship, daughter of Lisa Blankenship and the granddaughter of Sharon Stacy.
Featured Local Savings
Rounding out the top are Joshua Isaac Stacy, third; Logan Allen Hopkins, fourth; Abegail Tran, fifth; Alexander Lee Duty, sixth; Amelia Hunt, seventh; Jacie Kaitlyn Coleman, eighth; Timothy Ryan Potter, ninth and Ian Chase McClanahan, tenth.
Morgan Godia Blankenship the valedictorian is the Student Council President, mentor for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia, Beta Club, varsity tennis, HOSA, theater team and the Key Club. She is employed by StreamWorks Education as a 3-D animator. In her spare time, she is working on an upcoming novel. In the fall, she will attend Virginia Tech to pursue a double major in both creative writing and industrial engineering.
Eryan Ruthie Blankenship the salutatorian is a member of the SCA, FBLA, Beta Club, Key Club, theater team and the Academic Team. She has been a member of the Girl Scouts of America for 13 years where she has spent many hours volunteering for different organizations which earned her bronze and silver awards for her troop. Blankenship plans to pursue a career in art following graduation.
Graduating third in his class is Joshua Isaac Stacy, son of William J. Stacy and Amy B. Stacy. His paternal grandparents are William Stacy and Jearlene Stacy and his maternal grandparents are Teddy Matney and Connie R. Matney. He is a member of the Beta Club, FBLA and Key Club. Stacy will attend the Virginia Military Institute and pursue a B.A. in international studies or history. He also intends to acquire an Army commission.
Ranking fourth in his class is Logan Allen Hopkins, son of Josh and Ashley Hopkins. His grandparents are Truitt and Debbie Blankenship and the late Geraldine O’Quinn. Hopkins is a four-year letterman on the varsity football team and varsity track team. He is a member of the Beta Club and SCA. He plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College where he will major in pre-med.
Graduating fifth is Abegail Tran, daughter of Tami and Wade Endicott. Tran is a member of the Beta Club, SCA, Key Club, FBLA, SkillsUSA and the theater team. She is the senior class treasurer, FBLA secretary and SkillsUSA vice president. She was the theater team co-captain and cheerleading co-captain and has made the Superintendent’s Honor Roll since 2010. She plans to attend Morehead State University where she wants to earn a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging.
Ranking sixth is Alexander Lee Duty, son of Tonya and Ronnie Duty. He is a four-year letterman on the varsity football and track teams. He is a member of the Beta, SCA and Key clubs. Duty enjoys volunteering in his community and assisted at the command center during the Hurley flood and helped with moving Hurley High School into Hurley Elementary/Middle School following the HHS fire. Duty plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College and pursue a degree in radiology.
Ranking seventh is Amelia Hunt, daughter of Jamie and Amanda Hunt. Hunt is a four-year member of the varsity cheer team, varsity volleyball, varsity track, varsity tennis and varsity softball team. She participates in FBLA, SCA, Key Club and Upward Bound. Hunt plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College to study sonography.
Graduating eighth is Jacie Kaitlyn Coleman, daughter of Sonny and Tamsy Coleman. Her maternal grandparents are the late Lonnie and Pricie Looney and paternal grandparents are Ulvert Coleman. Coleman is a member of the Beta Club, SCA and Key Clubs. She loves to volunteer, helping with Feed Across America Foundation and at the local nursing home. Coleman was the recipient of the Grasp Scholarship and is currently enrolled in the CNA program at the Buchanan County Career, Technology and Higher Learning Center. She plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College next fall.
Ranking ninth is Timothy Ryan Potter, son of Rodney Potter and his paternal grandparents were the late Roy and Mary Potter. He was born in Copperas Cove, Texas. Potter is a member of the Beta Club, SCA and Key Club. He plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College for two years before transferring to Berea College to pursue a B.S. in mathematics in hopes of one day returning to Buchanan County to teach math.
Graduating tenth is Ian Chase McClanahan, son of Shelva Justus and grandson of Bobby and Rosemary Justus. He is a member of the Beta Club and Upward Bound. McClanahan has plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College next fall to pursue an associate degree in criminal justice. He hopes to one day work at Keen Mountain Correctional Facility as a correctional officer.
Members of the Hurley High School graduating Class of 2023 include Eryan Ruth Blankenship, Morgan Goldia Blankenship, Peyton Lee Blankenship, Chelsey Monise Cline, Jacie Kaitlyn Coleman, Logan Turner Dotson, Alexander Lee Duty, Zachary Caleb Eldridge, Christian Haven Chase Estep, Brenton Cade Freeman, Megan Taylor George, Kara Lena Hagerman, Maliah Paige Hardin, Anthony Caden Hensley, Kylie Brianna Hensley, Logan Allen Hopkins, Amelia Grace Hunt, Devin Ray Justus, Gregory Dalton Justus, Morgan La-Shae Justus, Daniel Richard Kirk, Chase Michael LaFleur, Robert Dayton Slade Little, Ian Chase McClanahan, Christopher Caden Mullins, Timothy Ryan Potter, Joshua Brett Stacy, Joshua Isaac Stacy, Elijah Alexander Sullivan, Abegail Alexandria Tran, Kira Rayne Vencill and Jonathan Hunter Young.