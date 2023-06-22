Residents of the Hunts Fork section of Paw Paw have been waiting for public water for nearly five years.
Buchanan County Public Service Authority Executive Director Bob Anderson said the Hunt’s Fork project or Phase X of the Hurley Regional Water project is in the vetting process through the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and cannot bid until that is complete. update.
According to Anderson Phase X, was first delayed by COVID and then the estimated cost went above what had been expected and extra funding had to be found.
“Abandon Mile Land decided to help fund and we are now in the vetting process with OSMRE to be enabled to go to bid,” Anderson added.
Hurley XI and Hurley XII are in the process of funding applications at this time but cannot be completed until the Hunts Fork Project is complete.
PSA Chairman Ray Blankenship has been very vocal about the lack of aggressiveness the Lane Group who is in charge of Phase X has went after funding options and the lengthy process of completing the project.
“The delay now is with the Lane Group,” PSA Chairman Ray Blankenship stated. “They are waiting on the OSMRE to give them the go-ahead. “Everything is ready on the PSA end. The hold-up is on the Lane Group there is nothing we can do until they get a release to proceed. The PSA has completed nine phases in Hurley without any delay, we change Contractors and it’s been nothing but a headache.”
Several Hunts Fork residents have been vocal about the quality of the water. “We have had to replace more pumps in the well because the water is so bad it eats the metal couplings out,” Hunts Fork resident Melanie Waynick said. “It’s some of the worse water I’ve seen.”
Hunts Fork resident Ann Wolford told the Mountaineer that she was not happy with the current water situation and is wondering when the project will see progress. “The water is bad I mean bad,” Wolford explained. “I have a salt filter.” She said she is not going to get her hopes up to have public water anytime soon.”
Both Anderson and Blankenship said they have no clue when OSMRE will give the Lane Group the go-ahead to begin.