Hundreds attended the first annual Buchanan County Family Agricultural Day.
The Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District and Appalachian Sustainable Development’s Family Agriculture Day was held on Aug. 26, in front of the Grundy Community Center.
The event featured information booths and games related to the agriculture theme. “I would like to thank everyone who attended,” Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Jeanne Presley said. “Those attending were able to visit with the many animals from “Coy’s Critters” and “The Girls”, goats from the farm of Cathy and Charles Gray as well. They could take a ride on a smoothie bike, milk a cow, or shear a sheep. Many games were available for the kids to enjoy.”
Several different entities set up booths throughout the courtyard to answer questions and interact with those in attendance. Those who set up booths on the day were the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Credit, Buchanan County Public Library, Black Diamond R, C & D, Russell County Master Gardeners, and Southwestern Virginia Beekeepers Association, Upper Tennessee River Roundtable.
Feeding My Sheep, a local food pantry distributed approximately 200 food boxes to families attending the event.
Bull roper Greg Meade provided event goers with a demonstration and then allowed attendees to rope a model bull for a simulated experience.
Local artist Lisa Boyd provided face painting for young and old and WMJD radio station were on hand to provide a live remote and entertainment for the event.
Those who made the event possible were the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, Town of Grundy, The Thompson Charitable Foundation, Sun Coke Energy, Farm Credit, Noah Horn Well Drilling, and W & L Construction.
Presley said she would like to thank the following sponsors, Tractor Supply, Advance Auto, Auto Zone, Payne’s Outlet, SJM Designs, Legacy Bank, New Peoples Bank, TruPoint Bank, Virginia Association of Peanut Growers, and Farm Bureau Insurance. She said she would also like to thank each representative from each agency and the many volunteers including the directors and Staff of Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District, employees of Appalachian Sustainable Development, Clinch Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Grundy Woman’s Club, Polar Bear Ice, Inc., Food City, 460 Market, Grundy Baptist Church, Roger Lester, Aaron, Ann and Ella Presley, Eric, Destiny and Keelyn Presley, LJ, Amber and Brooklyn Stiltner, Colten Stiltner, Peyton Stiltner, Jaleigh Spencer, Sadie Justus, Vanessa Justus, Isaac Worrell, Anna Looney, Brenda Jackson, Susan Meade, Ms. Kim and Audrey Root.