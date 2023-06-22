The weather could not have been better for the 10 annual Garden Day Event.
It was a beautiful day for one of Buchanan County’s most treasured gatherings as an estimated 300 people attended this year’s Garden Day event which was held on June 17, on the campus of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy.
Many vendors set up shop during the event including well-renowned author and kitchen guru Linda Skeens promoting her new cookbook.
Featured Local Savings
Shortridge and Ramey Funeral Home was handing out chances on a beautiful throw with a picture of the old Garden Elementary School in the center. Other vendors and booths that lined the parking lot of ACP were Eat with Otis, Roy’s Lemonade, Lou Lou’s Ice Cream Parlor, The Food Dude, Spuddin Around, Just Poppin, Megans Small Shop, Midnight Crochet, Marie’s Glitter Barn, Bonnie’s Crafts, Paper Pie Brand Products, Scentzy, Karyn’s Paparazzi, Staved in Time, Cassie Hackworth Art Work, Peggy’s School of Art, Clevinger Creations, Hometown Pharmacy, Healing Hydration, Shrotridge Ramey Funeral Homes, Linda Skeens- author of a cookbook, Rebecca Elswick (author), Rachel Riggsby (author), Z& B Farms Goat Milk Products, Buchanan County Library, Buchanan County Historical Society. This year we had several political candidates, Nikki Stiltner, Gerald Arrington, Alisha Stiltner, Bev Tiller and Hillary Deskins. Kids in attendance enjoyed free train rides as well as bouncy houses.
The Reverend Brandon Estep of Garden Baptist Church gave the invocation to begin the opening ceremony followed up by former Garden alum Hollie Harmen who introduced guest speaker, former Garden Elementary School teacher Lucille Collins.
Collins shared many memories of her time as an educator at Garden Elementary and described her and her co-workers as a close-knit group who were like family to her. She thanked the cooks, volunteers and fellow educators for making her career an enjoyable one.
Thomas McGlothlin, another Garden alum spoke about being in school when the new elementary was built. He said during the construction of Garden Elementary, several grades of the elementary were housed on the first floor at Garden High School. He said that he and some of his friends snuck into the new building to look around without anyone knowing.
During the ceremony Garden alum Cindy Ratliff sung a beautiful rendition of “Somewhere over the Rainbow.”
Prior to the conclusion of the opening ceremony the monument dedicated to the former Garden Elementary School was revealed.
“This year was special because of the dedication of the plaque honoring the Old Garden Elementary school,” ACP Administrative Assistant, & PICS -Coordinator and Garden Day Coordinator Wanda Vance said.
The monument features a stone found by Jack Honaker at the former site of the former school as well as a plaque commemorating the school. Doug Shortridge of Shortridge and Ramey Funeral Home had the bronze plaque made which features a picture of the demolished school as well as the name of then superintendent P.V. Dennis, the year the school was founded, closed and demolished (1954-1998 and demolished in 2005) and a quote that reads (Here Children Learned, Played and Formed Lifelong Friendships Under the Guidance of Wise and Caring Teachers”. The concept for the monument came from ACP President Mickey McGlothlin who was also a Garden High School alum.
President McGlothlin received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1974 and a Juris Doctorate Degree from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1976. He graduated from Garden High School which was located in what is now the College’s Garden Hall. He attended Elementary School at Garden Elementary School which was located in what is now the College’s parking lot.
Assistant Dean of Student and Alumni Affairs, Associate Legal Counsel and Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Law Wade McGeorge who is also the pastor at Tookland Pentecostal Church in Grundy closed the opening ceremony with the benediction.