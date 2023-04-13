Organizers promote spring cleaning by encouraging the dumping all those unwanted household items.
The Buchanan County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is scheduled for April 19 at the Wal-Mart parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Acceptable drop-off items include:
Paint, polishes and varnishes
Ni-cad
Alkaline and dry cell batteries
Paint-related materials
Turpentine
Aerosol
Adhesives
Antifreeze
Fuel additives
Gasoline
Mercury
Pesticides
Transmission fluid
Bleach and pool chemicals
Commercial/industrial waste
Radioactive material
Explosives
Bullets and all cylinders (please take used motor oil to Advance Auto or other designated locations for recycling)
The event which is sponsored by Buchanan County and the Cumberland Plateau Regional Waste Management Authority with the purpose to get rid of unwanted pesticides, insecticides, oil-based paint, chemical thinners and solvents, petroleum products, acids, automotive products and other household materials that are frequently found lurking in garages, basements and cabinets.
The event is sponsored by the Buchanan County Litter Control and Recycling Office, Cumberland Plateau Regional Waste Management Authority, Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District and the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
For more information about the event contact the Buchanan County Litter Control Office at 276-935-6106 or 276-498-4403.