Honaker High School will be holding its commencement ceremony for students in the Class of 2023 on May 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Fuller Field, EMats Stadium.
Baccalaureate services were held on May 7, 2023, at Fuller Field.
Honaker High School will be holding its commencement ceremony for students in the Class of 2023 on May 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Fuller Field, EMats Stadium.
Baccalaureate services were held on May 7, 2023, at Fuller Field.
Honaker does not release the names of its valedictorian, salutatorian and top 10 until after the ceremonies are held.
Members of the Class of 2022 who will graduate include Cassie Blake Adkins, Timothy Elmer Alley, David Blake Bailey, Joshua Caiden Ball, Austin Skyler Barnhart, Estella Renaye Beavers, Taylor Faith Bostic, Logan Garrett Boyd, Jacob Cole Brown, Natalie Denise Campbell, Destiny Lashae Coleman, Elexus Kate Coleman, Isabella Brooke Compton, Megan Kayley Compton, John Edward Coxton , Natalie Angel Crews, Braeden Denton Wayne Dale, Keaton Lee Deskins, Dalton Trevor Duncan, Jonathan Scott Duty, Logan Alexzander Dye, Nicholas Jackson Dye, Jaiden Karissa Fields, Emily Grace Griffith, Riley Ailena Hart, Elizabeth Nichole Hess, Kristen Alexandra Hess, Haleigh Sophia Hicks , Trinety Kade Hill, Alexander Nicholas Hillman, Jaxton Walker Horn, Kaden James Howard, Brayden Isiah Hubbard, Wesley Dominic Hurley, Landon Scott Israel, Payton Reed Jessee, Chance Trace Jewell, David Gillies Jewell , Raven Lindy Adeline Jewell, Zane Harmon Johnson, Erin Claire Joyce, Cynthia Esperanza Juarez, Landen Chase Marsh, Geraldine Marie Matney, Alexis Grace Maxfield, Alexis Alexandra McGlothlin, Ashton Jade McGlothlin, Josie Ingle McGlothlin, Tyler Scott McNulty, Caitlin Elizabeth Miller, Harmony Grace Miller, Samuel Steel Monk, Trinity Alexis Moran, Leah Grace Musick Trevor Nicholas Osborne, Chelsey Lynn Phillips, Emma Faith Ray, Caitlin Leigh Reynolds, Zachary Chase Richardson, Stephen Matthew Salyers, Travis Tyler Sheppard, Savanna Lynn Sims, Daylen McKinley Stapleton, Dalton Reed Stiltner, Alexis Brianna Deel Street, Samuel Clifton Street, Janna Lynn Strouth, Jahala Lanae Taylor, Emily Elizabeth Tilley, Carley Faith Tuggle, Brooklyn Elizabeth Vanover, Samantha Kaye White, La’Whitley Bryona Whited, Rachel McKenzie Whited, Heather Nicole Wilson, Ashley Carroll Taylor Woodward and Breanna Nicole Yates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.