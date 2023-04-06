real.jpeg

Ralph Stanley II is a Grammy Award-winning Bluegrass artist

 Submitted photo

The 4oth Annual Honaker Redbud Festival will be held April 14-16.

This year’s festival will include the return of the Redbuds and Bluegrass Concert on Friday, April 14. The concert will feature the legendary Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, as well as opening act Clinch Mountain Echo. Tickets are $10 for adult and $5 for students under the age of 18 at the door. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Honaker High School Auditorium.

