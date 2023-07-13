Sonja Honaker (center) was recently named Family Nutrition Program Assistant with Buchanan County Extension Office and Expanded Food and Nutrition Educational 4-H Program (SNAP-Ed 4-H), has recently been named the 2023 Platinum Award Performer for Southwest Virginia. The award is given to educators with three years or more on the job who perform remarkably.
Sonja Honaker, family nutrition program assistant with Buchanan County Extension Office and Expanded Food and Nutrition Educational 4-H Program (SNAP-Ed 4-H), has been named the 2023 Platinum Award Performer for Southwest Virginia.
Honaker was presented this award at the 2023 Family Nutrition Program All-State meeting held in Richmond, Virginia in June 2023. The Platinum Award is given to educators with three years or more on the job who perform remarkably.
Honaker has been a youth program assistant for the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s SNAP-Ed 4-H program for 30 years.
She uses hands-on activities to educate youth about the fundamentals of nutrition, preparation of low-cost snacks and meals, management of food resources and strategies for incorporating physical activity and more nutritious eating habits into their lives.
Honaker’s hard work and fun-loving personality enable her to grab students’ attention and make nutrition exciting. She enrolled and completed six or more lessons with over 500 children to help youth make behavior changes to improve quality of life and live a healthier lifestyle.
For more information on Sonja Honaker and the Family Nutrition Program in Buchanan County, please call Honaker at 276-935-5093.