Sonja Honaker (center) was recently named Family Nutrition Program Assistant with Buchanan County Extension Office and Expanded Food and Nutrition Educational 4-H Program (SNAP-Ed 4-H), has recently been named the 2023 Platinum Award Performer for Southwest Virginia. The award is given to educators with three years or more on the job who perform remarkably.

Sonja Honaker, family nutrition program assistant with Buchanan County Extension Office and Expanded Food and Nutrition Educational 4-H Program (SNAP-Ed 4-H), has been named the 2023 Platinum Award Performer for Southwest Virginia.

Honaker was presented this award at the 2023 Family Nutrition Program All-State meeting held in Richmond, Virginia in June 2023. The Platinum Award is given to educators with three years or more on the job who perform remarkably.

