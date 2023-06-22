As ATV trails expand in Russell County, local governing bodies have been tasked with adopting ordinances to govern the new trails. The latest to do was the Honaker Town Council.
During the council’s regular June meeting, council members agreed to adopt the county’s ordinance. The vote to do so followed a public hearing on the matter in which no one from the public spoke.
The vote was not without some debate by council members. Jim Taylor and Benny Chafin took exception to points 6 and 7 in the county’s ordinance. Those items specify the types or helmets and goggles that must be worn by those riding the trail.
Chafin stated that if the vehicle was equipped with a windshield and roof, goggles should not be required.
“Why should you?” Taylor agreed. “If you’re riding down the road in a convertible, you’re not required to wear a helmet and goggles.”
Honaker Mayor Jodi Eaton informed the council that Vice Mayor Scott McGlothlin was scheduled to meet with Russell County Administrator Lonzo Lester regarding what changes could be made. McGlothlin was unable to attend the June 6 meeting.
David Eaton, who represents the Honaker area on the Russell County Board of Supervisors, said the helmet and goggles are state regulations. He added the local ordinance was written in a manner to allow “changes down the road” if necessary.
Following the short debate, both Chafin and Taylor agreed that adopting an ordinance different from the county would only bring confusion to those riding ATVs on the trails. “I don’t want to be different than Russell County’s,” Chafin said.
Chafin made the motion to adopt the county’s ordinance, which was seconded by Connie Harris. The motion passed without dissention.