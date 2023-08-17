Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Tourism Corporation announced that Virginia’s tourism industry generated $30.3 billion in visitor spending in 2022 — an increase of 20.3% from 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 4.4%.

While recovery of the tourism industry has been uneven across geography and travel sectors in the Commonwealth, the coalfield counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise, and the City of Norton, have thrived in a time when outdoor experiences and drivable destinations are top attractors.

