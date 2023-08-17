Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Tourism Corporation announced that Virginia’s tourism industry generated $30.3 billion in visitor spending in 2022 — an increase of 20.3% from 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 4.4%.
While recovery of the tourism industry has been uneven across geography and travel sectors in the Commonwealth, the coalfield counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise, and the City of Norton, have thrived in a time when outdoor experiences and drivable destinations are top attractors.
Travel spending in the region netted approximately $311.7 million in 2021 — an increase from 2020 of 21.2% or $54.6 million. Though regional estimates from 2022 have not yet been released, Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority announced expected increases in tourism dollars.
“Some of our tourism partners have reported record visitation in the month of June this year, which we feel is a great indicator of where the region is headed,” said Kim Smith, Executive Director of Heart of Appalachia. “In our offices alone, we’ve seen requests for our travel guide and Appalachian Backroads maps nearly double since 2021. We feel confident we’ll see a reported increase in tourism spending in the coalfields last year and that those numbers will continue to rise moving forward.”
The tourism industry in Virginia directly supported 210,721 jobs in 2022, an increase of more than 25,000 jobs relative to 2021, but still down about 30,000 jobs relative to 2019.
Travelers spent $83 million per day in Virginia, up from $69 million in 2021. Virginia visitors directly drove nearly $2.2 billion in state and local tax revenues, an increase of 19.1 percent from $1.8 billion in 2021. Overnight visitation to Virginia increased by 10% to 42.2 million visitors, up from 38.3 million in 2020.
“Travel and tourism play an essential role in Virginia’s economy,” said Governor Youngkin. “Reviving our tourism industry was a crucial goal to our economic recovery, and our focused efforts on employment and business growth has proven to be successful for the Commonwealth.”
“We are thrilled to see visitor spending in Virginia return to pre-pandemic numbers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The rate of spending recovery and growth proves how resilient Virginia’s tourism industry is. We look forward to seeing increased travel and a continued recovery in 2023.”
With the additional marketing dollars that came through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Virginia and its localities continued to see growth in visitor spending. Virginia Tourism, specifically, utilized recovery grant funds to advertise in new markets and reached nearly 15 million more households in 2022 relative to 2021.
“By reaching more travelers in new markets, Virginia continues to raise awareness and consideration as a premier travel destination,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “This awareness results in increased bookings and arrivals, which, in turn, translates to increased visitor spending across the state.”
Virginia Tourism Corporation receives its annual economic impact data from Tourism Economics, in partnership with the U.S. Travel Association. The information is based on domestic visitor spending (travelers from within the United States) from pre-person trips taken 50 miles or more away from home. Detailed economic impact data is available at vatc.org/research/economicimpact.
The Appalachian Mountains are home to the most unique recreational and cultural experiences in the Southeast. Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority is dedicated to sharing this authentic destination, highlighting the wealth of natural beauty, traditional mountain music and historical attractions, and one-of-a-kind experiences that can only be found in Virginia’s Great Southwest.
Stimulating economic growth and inspiring sustainable environmental and community development, Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority is committed to serving the Commonwealth’s westernmost counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise and the City of Norton.