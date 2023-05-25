Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) Marketing Leverage Program (MLP).
In total, VTC awarded more than $3.2 million for 236 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.
Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority received a $20,000 grant for its Strings & Streams marketing program. The authority partnered with the Town of Big Stone Gap and The Crooked Road to supply $42,000 in matching funds.
A marketing program designed to promote the region’s musical heritage and outdoor recreation, Strings & Strings will focus on targeted advertising for music venues and events within the Heart of Appalachia region. This includes Virginia’s westernmost counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise and the City of Norton.
“I am excited about the opportunity for Heart of Appalachia to continue our marketing efforts through this program. Since the creation of Strings & Streams, data has proven the importance of showcasing the area’s rich musical heritage,” said Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority Executive Director Kim Smith. “Website traffic is up 148 percent with the largest number of those visitors coming to us from New York. We want to continue to promote the many venues we have in the region, amplifying the authentic experiences they provide to a much larger audience.”
Using the hub and spoke tourism partnership model, Virginia entities partner to apply for funding. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses. “VTC’s tourism marketing and sponsorship programs are designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, to stimulate new tourism marketing through partnerships, and to extend the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand to drive visitation,” said Rita McClenny, VTC President and CEO. More information on VTC’s Marketing Leverage and Regional Marketing Programs can be found at vatc.org/grants. “VTC’s marketing and sponsorship programs are powerful incentives creating tourism partnerships across Virginia that are a robust part of Virginia’s economic ecosystem,” said Gov. Youngkin. “From first-time applicants like Foxfield Races and Paradise Springs Winery to large music festivals in Hampton Roads and Southwest Virginia driving inbound overnight visitation, these programs show that tourism and tourism partnerships help Virginia’s vibrant communities grow and thrive.”
Earlier this year, Heart of Appalachia received a $20,000 destination marketing organization grant to further enhance its Appalachian Backroads initiative — a network of over 1,400 miles of curvy backroads popular among motorcycle and sports car enthusiasts. Connecting travelers with food and drink stops along each route, Tastes & Tours of Appalachia utilizes local business partners within the region, such as Axe Handle Distilling in Lee County and Big Cherry Brewing and MountainRose Vineyards in Wise County. It also builds on reigniting a past collaboration with Clinch River Valley Initiative on its Tastes of the Clinch marketing campaign.
“Driving inbound out-of-state overnight visitation is a key economic strategy, and the VTC grant and sponsorship programs help create unique partnerships that have tangible economic impacts across Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Many of these programs also support regional marketing initiatives designed to encourage Virginians to explore their own state.”
For more information on Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority visit heart- ofappalachia.com.