BUCHANAN COUNTY — Melanie Hibbitts, of Grundy, has joined the Appalachian College of Pharmacy as its new director of development and alumni engagement, effective May 1.

Hibbitts, who most recently served as superintendent of the Buchanan County Public School System, retired with 34 total years of service. She served as superintendent for more than seven years and has also served as a principal and as a teacher in the public school system.

