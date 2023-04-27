April 23 HHS Project & CHS update.jpg

Hurley High School auditorium following the remodel from Paul Davis Construction Company out of Bristol VA.

 Submitted photo

After months of being housed at their local elementary/middle school, Hurley High School and Council High School students are returning home.

The Buchanan County School Board announced on April 20, that HHS and CHS students and staff will resume classes back inside their buildings on Apr 24.

