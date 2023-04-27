After months of being housed at their local elementary/middle school, Hurley High School and Council High School students are returning home.
The Buchanan County School Board announced on April 20, that HHS and CHS students and staff will resume classes back inside their buildings on Apr 24.
The school board voted unanimously to allow Hurley High School and elementary middle school and Council High School and elementary middle school to dismiss half a day on April 21 to move back into their schools to prepare for students to return.
Paul Davis Restoration Company of Bristol has been heading the restoration process for HHS since the October 2022 fire that caused extensive smoke, water and fire damage. Paul Davis also has been working to restore CHS following a busted water line that flooded major sections of the school during Christmas break in late December 2022.
In other business, North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan made a motion to appoint Tonya Cox as the interim school board clerk in the absence of Miss Carolyn Dillow, who is on leave. South Grundy school board member David Thornbury seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the board (Rocklick school board member Heath Harrison attended by video chat).
McClanahan added that Cox will receive pro-rated pay at the current clerk’s salary.
In further business, Garden school board member Ray Blankenship made a motion to hire two workers to operate weed-eaters at $15 per hour, one for Twin Valley High School and one for Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School. Thornbury seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the board.