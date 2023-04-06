Hurley High School senior Morgan Blankenship competed in Boys & Girls Club of America’s Youth of the Year competition on March 25 in Washington D.C.

The competition was composed of students from Boys & Girls Clubs located in Virginia and the D.C. area. The first selection narrowed the list of candidates down to twenty students who attended the conference in person for final judging interviews. Students had to give a three-minute speech followed by twelve minutes of questions with a panel of four judges.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you