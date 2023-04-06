Hurley High School senior Morgan Blankenship competed in Boys & Girls Club of America’s Youth of the Year competition on March 25 in Washington D.C.
The competition was composed of students from Boys & Girls Clubs located in Virginia and the D.C. area. The first selection narrowed the list of candidates down to twenty students who attended the conference in person for final judging interviews. Students had to give a three-minute speech followed by twelve minutes of questions with a panel of four judges.
Once the top four students were decided, they were to give a second interview with a different panel of four judges. With tough competition and fierce speaking skills, Morgan Blankenship placed 2nd, deeming her the title of Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Ambassador.
Morgan has been a member of Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia at Hurley since 1st grade, participating in our drama program, robotic program, rocket club, and other STEM activities. Morgan also served as an intern for our Summer STEM Academy, teaching coding, robotics, computer-aided drafting (CAD), laser etching, and creative art. She also serves as an animation design team member for STREAMWORKS Education at East Tennessee State University.
“I had never truly realized the impact the Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia had on me until I was given the opportunity to be a mentor for BGCCA’s Summer STEM Academy. There was something so amazing about being able to give back to the kids in my community. Paying forward what others had done for me was a great experience,” said Blankenship of the experience.
Since 1947, Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Club members. The program demonstrates the critical impact that Boys & Girls Clubs have on the lives of young people. In the 21st-century world and workplace, leadership skills such as communication, goal-setting, and teamwork are essential for everyone — especially young people preparing to meet the challenges of adolescence and adulthood.
“We have been really blessed to have Morgan in our robotics and intern programs. Morgan is a very talented young lady who has a knack for fine details. She is an extremely well-organized and focused student. She gives 100% to any activity she is a part of. Her engineering skills are second only to her artistic abilities,” added Kayla Cantrell, Buchanan County Career Technology & Higher Learning Center Teacher.
To be invited Youth of the Year on any level, Club members must embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles. The competition recognizes teens’ service to their community, their performance in school, and contributions to their families and spirituality. Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s signature event fosters the leaders of tomorrow to fully prepare them to live and lead in a diverse, global, and integrated world economy. The Youth of the Year competition is open to all Boys & Girls Club members ages 14-18.
“Morgan has been a standout since her early days in the club. Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia was honored to have her represent our organization in Washington D.C. Her internship at our Summer STEM Academy opened our eyes to her leadership qualities and ability to engage and educate younger students in STEM learning. We have been so proud watching Morgan grow up in the club and now chase her educational dreams. We will miss her dearly when she graduates, but we know she will return to pay it forward to future Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia members,” concluded Taylor Burgess, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia.