Buchanan County Public Schools release bus routes and stops for Hurley High School and Hurley Elementary/Middle School.
Routes and bus stops for both Hurley High School and Hurley Elementary/Middle School for the 2023-2024 academic year include the following:
Danny Justus, bus 1 route and bus stops include JM Bevins, Main Knox, Hurley High School (HHS) and Hurley Elementary/Middle School (HEMS).
Judy Spencer, bus 11 route and bus stops include Left Fork Paw Paw, Main Rd., from Abner’s Fork, May Branch up to top of Rock Lick Mountain, Puncheon Camp, Hurley Road from HEMS to Laurel Creek, Main Knox, HEMS and HHS.
James Stacy, bus 28 route and bus stops include Coon Branch, Hiram Fork, Straight Fork, HEMS and HHS.
Trish Justus, bus 49 route and bus stops include Main Guesses Fork to WV line, HHS and HEMS.
Brandon Davis, bus 64 route and bus stops include Mouth of Coon Branch to JM Bevins, HHS and HEMS.
Tracy Justus, bus 2 route and bus stops include Race Fork, Main Road Paw Paw to Kentucky Line, Swan Fork, HEMS and HHS.
Scott Embrey, bus 21 route and bus stops include Mill Creek, Elk Creek, Laurel Creek, HHS and HEMS.
Greg Tester, bus 35 route and bus stops include Main Lester’s Fork Rd., Davis Fork, Elkins Branch (Roseanne side), HEMS and HHS.
Morgan Vandyke, bus 52 route and bus stops include Main Road from Starlin Dotson’s up to Right Fork of Guesses Fork, Right Fork of Guesses Fork to head of Hollow, Pounding Mill, HHS and HEMS.
Cheryl Justus, bus 66 route and bus stops include Peeled Poplar, Old Lester’s Fork, Brushy Fork Road, HEMS and HHS.