LEBANON — The Lebanon News joins the Virginia Mountaineer as the latest century-old newspaper in Southwest Virginia purchased by Huntington, West Virginia, based HD Media.
The transaction of the 143-year-old weekly newspaper was finalized on April 7.
In November 2022, former publisher and editor of the Lebanon News Jerry Lark announced his intentions to sell the publication.
“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make since I became editor and publisher in 1970,” Lark said in the Lebanon News. “It’s been a real privilege to serve this community. We have a nice little clean town in Lebanon. There is just no better place to live.”
HD Media managing partner Doug Reynolds said HD Media is excited about what the future will hold for news in Russell County.
“It’s a 140-year institution and we came here because there’s a passion for local sports and local news,” Reynolds said. “We look forward to the same quality content and trying to increase the distribution.”
Reynolds said a website is in the works for The Lebanon News. “We’re going to have a website and we’re going to do some things to make sure everyone is engaged,” he said.
Lark began working for the newspaper while still in high school in 1964. Six years later, along with four other businessmen, Lark purchased the newspaper from Ellwood B. Bausell. The Bausell family owned the Lebanon News since 1886.
Lark leaves the newspaper with a circulation of 2,800 and a steady subscriber base. He also arranged for copies of The Lebanon News to be archived at the Virginia State Library in Richmond. Those copies are freely available to residents and others interested in geological research.
HD Media purchased the Mountaineer in 2022 and owns several West Virginia newspapers including daily publications in the Charleston Gazette-Mail in Charleston and Herald-Dispatch in Huntington along with weekly products in the Coal Valley News, Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News, Webster Echo, Lincoln Journal, Lincoln Sentinel and Wayne County News, among others.