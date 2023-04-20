jerry-lark-welcomes-doug-reynolds-400x400.jpg

Jerry Lark welcomes Doug Reynolds and HD Media LLC to Russell County. HD Media recently completed its purchase of The Lebanon News.

 Lebanon News | Submitted photo

LEBANON — The Lebanon News joins the Virginia Mountaineer as the latest century-old newspaper in Southwest Virginia purchased by Huntington, West Virginia, based HD Media.

The transaction of the 143-year-old weekly newspaper was finalized on April 7.

