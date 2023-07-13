After nearly two years, some Guesses Fork flood victims are just now moving into their new homes.
Brenda Blankenship and her family were among the many families whose lives changed forever on Aug. 30, 2021, when heavy rains created rushing waters that flooded the hollow destroying everything in its path and claiming a life.
Last month, Blankenship for the first time since the flood had a place that she could call home when her new double-wide was set on a piece of property in the Vansant area of Buchanan County.
“I, along with my sisters and cousins who were all impacted by the flood, want to send a special thank you to our representatives in Richmond — Delegate Will Morefield, Senator Travis Hackworth and Governor Glenn Youngkin — for their help in getting us the means so that we could replace our homes and get our lives back to normal again,” Blankenship shared. “This was no easy task as it has never been done before. All of us would also like to thank the United Way and all the other people who helped us through this very difficult time in our lives.”
Blankenship purchased her new home and land with funding from the Hurley Flood Relief Program, which was created during the 2022 General Assembly session.
The program provided $11.4 million in aid for the residents of Hurley that were affected by the flood.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and the Buchanan County Department of Social Services administer the program and distribute the money to the victims.