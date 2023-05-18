Commencement exercises will be held for Grundy High School at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy on May 30, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Baccalaureate services were held on May 17, 2023, at 6 p.m. inside the Grundy High School auditorium with Mike Rife and Shea Shrader as speakers.
This year’s valedictorian is Kaylee Marie Compton. Kaylee is the daughter of William and Deana Compton. She participates in Science Seminar, Oral Communications, SCA, Club Create, Prom Committee, Key Club, Recycle Club, Beta, Surge, FCA, varsity volleyball, basketball, and doftball. In the fall, Kaylee plans to attend the University of Pikeville and obtain her degree in biology. She then plans to attend optometry school.
The salutatorian is Alexsis Addison Porter. Alexsis is the daughter of Tim and Christina Bane. She is a member of FBLA, FCA, Beta, Key Club, SCA, Oral Communications, Science Seminar, Club Create, Surge, Prom Committee, varsity cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track. Alexsis will also graduate from Southwest Virginia Community College on May 12 with her associate degree in general studies. After graduation, Alexsis plans to attend the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to double major in exercise science and biology. While at Wise, she will run cross country and track. Alexsis plans to attend graduate school to become a registered dietitian upon graduation.
Ranked third is John Carl Thornbury. John is the son of David and Rebecca Thornbury. He participates in Key Club, FBLA, Science Seminar, Club Create, Prom Committee, Beta Club, Gamma, Student Council, Robot Drone League, and varsity golf. He will attend the University of Virginia to major in engineering.
Ranking fourth is Joseph “Isaiah” Boyd. Isaiah is the son of Joe and Amy Boyd. He is a member of Beta, Science Seminar, Key Club, Oral Communications, Prom Committee, FCA, Surge, SCA, varsity football, and basketball. Isaiah plans to attend the University of Virginia’s College at Wise where he will play football and pursue a degree in administration of justice. Isaiah plans to pursue a career in federal law enforcement.
Graduating fifth is Jessica Katelyn Looney. Jessi is the daughter of Annette and the late Teddy Looney. Her extracurricular activities include FBLA, SCA, Prom Committee, Beta Club, Gamma, Oral Communications, Science Seminar, Key Club, Recycle Club, Surge, varsity cross county, volleyball, basketball, indoor track, and outdoor track. Jessi is the current Cross County State Champion in VHSL Class 1A. Jessi will also graduate from Southwest Virginia Community College on May 12 with her associate degree. She plans to attend Emory and Henry College and major in Exercise Science. While at Emory and Henry, Jessi will run cross country and track. Upon graduation, she plans to obtain her doctorate in occupational therapy.
Ranking sixth is Eliza Hope Blankenship. Eliza is the daughter of Richard and Jill Blankenship. She participates in Key Club, FBLA, SCA, Prom Committee, Science Seminar, Cooperative education, Competitive Theatre, BETA, Gamma, Club Create, Oral Communications, Surge, and Recycling Club, Eliza also volunteers at Riverview after school for the 21st Century Boys and Girls Club. Eliza will attend the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to major in economics. She plans to become an economic consultant.
Graduating seventh is Kaleb Michael Elswick. Kaleb is the son of Mikey and Catrina Elswick. He participates in Varsity Cross Country, Track, FCA, FBLA, Key Club, Beta, GAMMA, Surge, Club Create, Oral Communications, and Upward Bound. He also volunteers at Lebanon Physical Therapy and is a member of the Big Rock Volunteer Fire Department. Kaleb plans to attend Emory and Henry College to complete his degree in exercise science in order to become an athletic trainer, physical therapist, or physical therapy assistant. While attending Emory and Henry on a full athletic scholarship, he will compete in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track. In addition, Kaleb plans to join the local fire department to continue his passion for helping his community.
Ranking eighth is Haleigh Elizabeth Keene. Haleigh is the daughter of Shannon Keene and Leslie Keene. She is a member of Key Club, FCA, SCA, Club Create, Beta, Prom Committee, Surge, Science Seminar, Recycling Club, and varsity volleyball. She plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College to study pre-med. After completing her courses at Southwest, Haleigh will attend ETSU to obtain her bachelor’s degree and enter the Physical Therapy Program.
Graduating ninth is Emma Rae McClanahan. Emma is the daughter of Rik and Karen McClanahan. Emma’s extra-curricular activities include Prom Committee, Beta, Club Create, Science Seminar, Oral Communications, FBLA, Upward Bound, Surge, and Scholastic Bowl. Emma also enjoys art, cooking, makeup for special events, fitness classes, gaming, and community service. She will graduate from Southwest Virginia Community College on May 12th with her associate degree. She plans to major in Psychology at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Emma plans to obtain her doctorate in Psychology in order to pursue a career working with patients in solitary confinement and mental institutions.
Ranking 10th is Madelyne Kate Owens. Madi is the daughter of Billy and Brooke Owens. She is a member of Key Club, Beta Club, FBLA, Prom Committee, Science Seminar, Surge, SCA, FCA, Club Create, varsity volleyball, and softball. Madi plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community to obtain her RN degree. She will further her education at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by pursuing a bachelor’s in nursing.
The 87 members of the Grundy High School Class of 2023 include Rachel Marie Baker, Autumn Elizabeth Baldwin, Emily Ilette Barton, Jeremiah Andrew Belcher, Santanna Hope Bevins, Allison Grace Blankenship, Eliza Hope Blankenship, Dylan Robert Boyd, Joseph Isaiah Boyd, Ryan Scott Campbell, Cruz Nicholas Castle, Haleigh Montana Clevinger, Savannah Faith Clevinger, Caden Odale Cole, Breanna Paige Coleman, Catlin Georgetta Colley, Thomas Nazir Combs, Kaylee Marie Compton, Payton A Compton, Tea Nicole Davidson, Jacob Lee Deel, Kendrick Lee Deel, Lauren La’rae Deskins, Kaleb Michael Elswick, Mattie Lee Evans, Julianne Summer Fuller, Xander Shaun Fuller, Hunter Scott Hale, Randy Harris, Kara Leigh Hill, Camryn James Horn, Ethan Edward Houk, Emily Grace Jackson, Haley Breann Jackson, Timothy Shawn Keen, Zachary Keith Keen, Cameron Shane Keene, Haleigh Elizabeth Keene, Brandon Joseph Lester, Kyra Madison Lester, Jessica Katelyn Looney, Kadd Paul Looney, Logan Bryce Looney, Lois Elizabeth Lowe, Mia Marmol Perez, Kendrick Drake Matney, Anthony Nathaniel Mayhorn, Matthew Bryan Mayhorn, Emma Rae McClanahan, Ashlynn Brooke McIntosh, Timothy Trevor Meadows, Austin Ray Mounts, Angel Gracie Mae Mullins, Brianna Dawn Mullins, Brittney Cierra Mullins, Alexander Shea Newberry, Evan Luke Owens, Madelyne Kate Owens, Peyton Carter Owens, Christian Craig Allen Pack, Alexsis Addison Porter, Alexis Nicole Prater, Kortney Paige Prater, Eligh Harrison Ratliff Jr, Brianna Michelle Ratliff, Richard Travis Lee Riordan, Ian Hunter Scammell, Holli Grace Scarberry, Christopher Bryan Smith, Russell Lee Smith, Parker Russell Snead, Robert Wade Spake, Amberlyn Ann Stacy, Cadence Melissa Stacy, Dylan Ty Stacy, Morgan Hope Stiltner, Nathaniel Hunter Stiltner, Savannah Paige Stiltner, John Eligah Taylor, Kurtlyn Isabella Thomas, John Carl Thornbury, Ryan Christopher Vandenabeele, Heileigh Elizabeth Vencill, Jonathan Tyler Watts, Jacob Michael Williams, Jacob Alan Woods and Brayden Miles Young