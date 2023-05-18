Commencement exercises will be held for Grundy High School at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy on May 30, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Baccalaureate services were held on May 17, 2023, at 6 p.m. inside the Grundy High School auditorium with Mike Rife and Shea Shrader as speakers.

