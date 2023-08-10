Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, right, listens to Appalachian College of Pharmacy President Mickey McGlothlin, left, during a visit to the ACP campus Friday. Also pictured is Roger Rife, a member of the ACP Board of Trustees and South Grundy supervisor on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
OAKWOOD — Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith made a stop at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy Friday while on a swing through Southwest Virginia.
While on campus, Griffith met with ACP faculty members and staff, as well as second year pharmacy students. Griffith serves on the oversight committee working to create more transparency with pharmacy benefit managers.
“We were pleased to host Congressman Griffith on the ACP campus today,” said ACP Provost and Dean Susan Mayhew. “We appreciate the work he is doing as part of the congressional oversight committee to bring more transparency with pharmacy benefit managers. We also appreciate the time he took to provide our faculty, staff and students with an update on the process.”
The Appalachian College of Pharmacy is the only three-year Doctor of Pharmacy program in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 2003,
the college accepted its first students in 2005. It is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Its mission is to cultivate a learning community committed to education, community outreach and the professional development of pharmacists. Its graduate pharmacists are now practicing throughout the United States.