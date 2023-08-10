Morgan Griffith at ACP.jpg

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, right, listens to Appalachian College of Pharmacy President Mickey McGlothlin, left, during a visit to the ACP campus Friday. Also pictured is Roger Rife, a member of the ACP Board of Trustees and South Grundy supervisor on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.

 Submitted photo

OAKWOOD — Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith made a stop at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy Friday while on a swing through Southwest Virginia.

While on campus, Griffith met with ACP faculty members and staff, as well as second year pharmacy students. Griffith serves on the oversight committee working to create more transparency with pharmacy benefit managers.

