“Meet Your Congressman: A Visit with Morgan Griffith” will be Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10a.m. at the Buchanan County Public Library.

Congressman Griffith will be sharing his experience representing the 9th District in the United States House of Representatives. He will provide an insider’s look at how our government operates.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith represents Virginia's 9th District.

