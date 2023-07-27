“Meet Your Congressman: A Visit with Morgan Griffith” will be Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10a.m. at the Buchanan County Public Library.
Congressman Griffith will be sharing his experience representing the 9th District in the United States House of Representatives. He will provide an insider’s look at how our government operates.
The invitation to have Griffith speak at the library came about during an unexpected meeting with our Children’s Librarian, Teresa L. Matney.
“Following the devastating flooding of the Whitewood community last year, I volunteered to help distribute supplies to those affected,” said Matney. “On one of the days I was there, Congressman Griffith volunteered as well. I’m always looking for guests for the library, so I asked Congressman Griffith if he would speak at the library and I was delighted he accepted.”
Morgan Griffith was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010. He had previously served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, serving as the first Republican in Virginia’s history to serve as House Majority Leader.
“One of the ways that we can better understand the workings of our government and be better informed citizens is to hear from those representing us,” said Matney. “I wanted to host this nonpartisan event to allow all citizens an opportunity to hear from Congressman Griffith about what it is like to serve in Congress.”
The event is open to everyone and students are encouraged to attend.
“What better civics lesson can a student receive than hearing from an actual member of Congress?” asked Matney. “Our country has more than 330 million people and Congressman Griffith is one of only 435 people in the House of Representatives for the 118th Congress. Being one of such a small number of people allows him to influence public policy in both large and small ways.”
Currently Griffith is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He is also a member of the Committee on House Administration, which oversees capitol security and provides oversight of federal elections.
Matney sees bringing Congressman Griffith to the library as a continuation of the work the library is doing. The library has built a reputation for bringing influential and unique speakers to the community. In the past year, the library has hosted a Civil War historian, a true crime writer, a cryptozoologist, and New York Times bestselling authors Lauren Tarshis, Beth Macy and Adriana Trigiani.
“We are proud of the guests that we have brought to our library and are focused on continuing to bring even more,” said Matney. “Our library serves as the town square and as an educational hub for our community. We try to bring many different voices and points of view to our programs. Having Congressman Griffith share his observations about the work he is doing and how legislation is enacted fits perfectly into our mission of serving the public.”
For more information, contact the Buchanan County Public Library at 276-935-5721.
