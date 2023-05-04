Buchanan County teen’s botany project takes third place in the prestigious Garden Faire in Abingdon late last month.
Grundy High School junior Chloe Greene’s project featured a hand-painted flower plot with a variety of different plants that aligned with her theme “Purple Rain.” Greene is the first Buchanan County Career, Technology & Higher Learning Center (BCCTHLC) student to compete in the Garden Faire.
“The Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District would like to congratulate Ms. Chloe Greene of Grundy, Virginia,” Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District Manager and Education Specialist Jeanne Presley said. “Chloe finished third in the contest with many entries from the surrounding Southwest Virginia Counties. Chloe went the extra step and hand painted her pot and designed it around her theme “Purple Rain. We are very proud of Chloe (Green) and the initiative she has taken to complete this project.”
Green said her BCCTHLC instructor Glenn Sturgill encouraged her to enter the competition. “I got in the competition by my greenhouse teacher (Sturgill) suggesting I should participate,” Greene said. “I just did it for fun I honestly had no idea I would place, but it’s been a fun experience all around.”