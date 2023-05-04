Buchanan County teen’s botany project takes third place in the prestigious Garden Faire in Abingdon late last month.

Grundy High School junior Chloe Greene’s project featured a hand-painted flower plot with a variety of different plants that aligned with her theme “Purple Rain.” Greene is the first Buchanan County Career, Technology & Higher Learning Center (BCCTHLC) student to compete in the Garden Faire.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you