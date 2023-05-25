Buchanan County High Schools will host commencement ceremonies for the senior Class of 2023 on May 30-31.
Following is a list of dates and times for each of the Buchanan County Public Schools seniors’ commencement ceremonies:
Council High School will host its graduation ceremonies for the senior Class of 2023 on Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at Council High School.
Grundy High School Class of 2023 graduation will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. at Grundy High School.
Hurley High School’s graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. at Hurley High School.
Twin Valley High School will host gradua
tion ceremonies for its senior Class of 2023 will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at Twin Valley High School.
Summer food services for June will begin on June 5. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Following is the list of sites that will serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following sites:
Council Elementary/Middle School and Council High School
Grundy High School
Hurley Elementary/Middle School and Hurley High School
Riverview Elementary/Middle School
Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School and Twin Valley High School
Children not attending summer school or wishing not to eat at the school can still qualify to receive meals to take home following a rule change by the USDA. Parents can apply online on each of the school websites. Food packages will include enough food for five days, breakfast and lunch, and will be available for pickup at each school from 11 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. on June 5, June 12, and June 26.
For more information, contact Buchanan County School Nutrition Supervisor at (276) 935-4551 Ext. 243 or by email at Rhonda.musick@bcpsk12.com.