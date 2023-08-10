Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced last week that Virginia’s tourism industry generated $30.3 billion in visitor spending in 2022, an increase of 20.3% from 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 4.4%.

The tourism industry in Virginia directly supported 210,721 jobs in 2022, an increase of more than 25,000 jobs relative to 2021, but still down about 30,000 jobs relative to 2019.

