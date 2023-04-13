GOP set for primary, Sawyers only Democrat who has filed locally By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Apr 13, 2023 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Republican Committee has its June 20 Republican Primary ballot set.The following is a list of candidates who have filed for candidacy and will be running for office on the Republican ticket:Knox District Featured Local Savings (contested: 2 candidates)Trey AdkinsPamela Tester WilsonNorth Grundy District(contested: 2 candidates)K. Lee DotsonW. Ryan ClevingerPrater District(contested: 2 candidates)Mark David RoseEddie SturgillThe following candidates were unopposed as of the filing deadline so they are the nominees of the Republican Party in their districts for the General Election in November, 2023:South Grundy DistrictG. Roger RifeRocklick DistrictCraig StiltnerHurricane DistrictTim HessGarden DistrictJeff CooperAccording to Buchanan County Democratic Chairman Vern Presley, Danny Sawyers is the only Democrat that has filed for candidacy as Sawyers will be running for Rocklick Supervisor in November. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Institutions Recommended for you Top 3 UConn guard Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA draft Lawsuit challenges Youngkin's limits on felon voting rights Female Afghan veterans work toward fresh start in Blacksburg Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView