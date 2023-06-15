buchanan county GOP primary slated for June 20 By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Republican Party will host its primary election on June 20, 2023.Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m until 7 p.m. and all voters must bring acceptable identification.The early voting period will continue until June 17, 2023. Featured Local Savings Office hours for the Buchanan County Registrar’s office which is located below Grundy are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The Registrar’s office will also be open on June 17, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.For more information contact Vicki Clevinger, Director of Elections/GR by email at registrar@buchananconty-va.gov or by phone at (276) 935-6534. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Acuña, Ozuna hit early 2-run homers, Braves beat Nationals 6-4 for 7th straight victory Supreme Court tossed out heart of Voting Rights Act a decade ago, prompting wave of new voting rules Health insurance options after a spouse retires Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView