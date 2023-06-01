Much to the delight of patrons of the old mountain store on Red Root Ridge in the year 1962, this talented group of “pickers and grinners” perched atop what appears to be a 1959 Ford in the parking lot, used their musical talents on this occasion to entertain those who would frequent the small store that sold snacks, sodas and a few necessities. According to submitter of the photo, Hurley Davis of Route 618, who is also musically inclined, the young men, who are his first cousins, all now deceased are identified as follows: From left, Elmer Lowe, Harold Boyd, Ted Lowe, Buster Lowe, Oscar Lowe and Ellis Lowe. According to additional information/courtesy of Carol (Cantrell) Lowe, Ellis was her husband and a brother to Elmer, Ted and Oscar.
Much to the delight of patrons of the old mountain store on Red Root Ridge in the year 1962, this talented group of "pickers and grinners" perched atop what appears to be a 1959 Ford in the parking lot, used their musical talents on this occasion to entertain those who would frequent the small store that sold snacks, sodas and a few necessities. According to submitter of the photo, Hurley Davis of Route 618, who is also musically inclined, the young men, who are his first cousins, all now deceased are identified as follows: From left, Elmer Lowe, Harold Boyd, Ted Lowe, Buster Lowe, Oscar Lowe and Ellis Lowe. According to additional information/courtesy of Carol (Cantrell) Lowe, Ellis was her husband and a brother to Elmer, Ted and Oscar.