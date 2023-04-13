There was good news for county employees as the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors voted to count Good Friday as a paid holiday.
The decision did come with some controversy as Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner did not approve.
Stiltner said he did not have an issue with Good Friday, he said he was tired of the employees asking for additional days off. He said the employees requested the Wednesday before Thanksgiving off and if a holiday comes on a Thursday or Friday then they want the following Monday off.
“It’s just always asking for extra days,” Stiltner said. “They (county employees) got the days and they should be thankful of the days they got but they always want more. That’s ridiculous, they get 30 to 40 some days off.”
Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper made the motion to give the employees Good Friday off which was seconded by Prater Supervisor and vice-chairman Drew Keene seconded it passed in a 6-1 vote with Stiltner voting in opposition to the motion.
Cooper then made a motion to add Good Friday to the list of paid holidays off from now on. Keene seconded the motion and it passed in a 6-1 vote. Stiltner also voted in opposition to the motion.
In other business, Supervisors accepted S&B Sealing and Striping of Slate Creek’s bid of $5,500 to clean and seal the parking lot at the Buchanan County Government Center.
North Grundy Supervisor Carroll Branham made the motion to accept S&B’s bid which was seconded by Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper and passed in a 6-1 vote with Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner opposing the motion.
Additionally, the supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Buchanan County IDA executive director and the county’s tourism and marketing director Matt Fields to the People Incorporated Board of Directors.
Supervisors unanimously approved an additional appropriation of $78,157.00 for funding received from the State of Virginia Fire Fund to be divided equally among fire departments located in Buchanan County with the exception of Jewell Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Other additional appropriations approved by the board included the following:
• $8,287.15 to the Buchanan County Public Library.
• $950.00 to William P. Harris Park.
• $500.00 to William P. Harris Park.
• $300.00 to Rocklick Park and Recreations
• $75.65 to Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
• $15,901.65 to Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
In other business, Cooper resigned from the Cumberland Industries Facilities Authority and the supervisors appointed Hurricane Supervisor and board chairman Tim Hess as Cooper’s replacement.
