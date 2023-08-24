Blake Childress.jpg

Grundy High School honor student Blake Childress was recently Nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders. Childress is the son of Albert and Jeannie Childress of Grundy.

The National Academy of Future Physicians honors Grundy High School freshman Blake Childress.

Childress, the son of Albert and Jeannie Childress was recently named a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 26 through June 28, 2024, just outside Boston Massachusetts, on the campus of the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

