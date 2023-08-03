Gelentser chosen to attend 'Fashion Week' pperry Author email Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Twin Valley High School eighth grader Kylee Gelentser was chosen to attend the 2023 New York Fashion Week to model in a show. Featured Local Savings Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems pperry Author email Follow pperry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top 3 Dollar General coming to Council Wellmore Energy issues 151 layoff notices Residents are at a loss after newspaper that bound community together shuts in declining coal county Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView