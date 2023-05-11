The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors showed support for the Garden Day festival with recent donations.
Garden Day 2023 will be held on June 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The annual Garden Day event has turned into more of a county-wide event throughout the years than just a homecoming for now-defunct Garden High School alumni.
Each year musicians, authors, artists and many other vendors spend the day at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy School (ACP) at the annual Garden Day event.
During the supervisors’ May 1, 2023, meeting which was held at the Government Center on Slate Creek, Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner made a motion which was seconded by Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins and unanimously approved by the board to split a $3,000 donation to the Garden Day event, seven ways in addition to Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper providing a $1,000 donation out of his supervisors account, bringing the total to $4,000.
The supervisors were not finished as Stiltner told ACP employee and member of the Garden Alumni Association Wanda Vance who was present at the meeting requesting help for the event that he would like to make a personal donation out of his personal account of $1,000 to the Garden Day festival to match a donation already provided by a former Garden High School alum.
Vance said she was extremely grateful for the support of the supervisors and the donation will go a long way in helping the event recover from the results of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Covid really put a dent in our donations,” Vance said to the board. “We have only got one this year and I sent the letters out pretty early. We are needing a little more, we are having a bunch of new stuff happening this year. We are having an author of a cookbook from Castlewood; I know you have heard of Linda Skeens. She has been on the Today Show, she has been on Mike Huckabee and she has agreed to come and her cookbook will be available to buy. We have a company out of Bristol coming called Healing Hydration. If you are interested in IV infusions and the patches for health, they will be set up in our Garden Lounge.” Vance said flu shots and health checks will also be available.
Vance said last year because of COVID, many of the vendors were not charged so they could get them back because a two-year absence really put a dent in attendance.
In other business, the supervisors agreed to donate $7,000 to the Buchanan County Coyote football cheerleaders (from Riverview and Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School students) for uniforms for cheerleaders whose parent or guardian needs assistance with uniform fees. The $7000 will be split between each supervisor, seven ways ($1,000 from each magisterial district) and unanimously approved by the board.
Grundy resident and Coyote cheer mom Melissa Webb attended the supervisors meeting and requested a monetary donation to the Coyote cheer squad noting there are 99 cheerleaders throughout the Coyote organization and several who needs help in purchasing the cheer uniform which can cost more than $200 per cheerleader.
The board agreed to distribute the money through the Twin Valley Little League boosters who will distribute it to the Coyotes cheerleaders.