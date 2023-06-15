The 10th annual Garden Day Community event will be held this Saturday on the grounds of Appalachian College of Pharmacy in Oakwood.

The event opens at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m. with the opening ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. in the lower parking lot of ACP. The opening ceremony will feature a plaque dedication in memory of the original Garden Elementary School which is the current site of ACP. Many former teachers, workers and students will be honored at that time. The free event is open to the public and will include several food vendors such as Eat with Otis, The Food Dude, Spudding Around, Lou Lou’s Ice Cream Parlor and Just Poppin (Kettle corn and pork skins).

