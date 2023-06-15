The 10th annual Garden Day Community event will be held this Saturday on the grounds of Appalachian College of Pharmacy in Oakwood.
The event opens at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m. with the opening ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. in the lower parking lot of ACP. The opening ceremony will feature a plaque dedication in memory of the original Garden Elementary School which is the current site of ACP. Many former teachers, workers and students will be honored at that time. The free event is open to the public and will include several food vendors such as Eat with Otis, The Food Dude, Spudding Around, Lou Lou’s Ice Cream Parlor and Just Poppin (Kettle corn and pork skins).
Arts and craft vendors scheduled to appear include Peggy’s School of Art, Clevinger Creations (wood works), Megan’s Small Shop which sells t-shirts, mugs, jewelry and more (with some Dragon items), Z&B Farms which specializes in goat milk products. Paper Pie Brand will be offering books, smart lab toys educational resources for ages newborn to adult. Also scheduled to attend is Darren Adkins, a war veteran who creates handmade walking sticks and Hometown Pharmacy and gifts.
Shortridge Ramey Funeral Home will be in attendance selling chances on a throw with pictures of the former Garden Elementary School.
Healing Hydration from Bristol will be set up offering IV Infusions, B-12 shots and patches in the first-floor lounge of Garden Hall.
Like past events, several local authors will set up and offer their newest pieces as well as the Buchanan County Historical Society and the Buchanan County Public Library.
Special guest for this year’s event is budding author Linda Skeens who will be promoting her new cookbook. Skeens gained instant notoriety after she recently won first, second and third place at the Virginia-Kentucky State Fair for her cookies and then swept all three awards for candy and savory bread. Skeens also won the blue ribbon for cake, pie, brownie, sweet bread and best overall baked goods. At the same fair she won for canned tomatoes, canned corn, pickled peppers, sauerkraut, relish, spaghetti sauce and both jelly and jam.
After the fair posted the results on social media, Skeens received an outpouring of love as the results went viral. The 74-year-old grandmother from Appalachia won 30 ribbons in all. Now, after decades of cooking for her family and competing in county fair cookoffs, she’s not only Internet famous but has been celebrated across the country for her mouthwatering, downhome dishes as her award-winning recipes and family stories is being published for the first time ever in a new book titled “Blue Ribbon Cooking: Recipes and Tips from America’s Favorite County Fair Champion.” The book features more than 30 of her prize-winning recipes and 70 other family-favorite dishes. Skeens will be offering the book for sale and signing copies of it at Garden Day.
Bingo Games will run from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. inside ACP’s McGlothlin Hall. The cost is $8 for four playing cards and one dabber (marker) for $1. This year’s event will also feature a bouncy house and train rides for kids.