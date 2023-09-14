Remote Area Medical is coming back to Buchanan County for its 20th year of supplying free dental, eye, hearing and medical care to the area.

RAM will be held on Oct. 7-8, at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy with registration beginning at 6 a.m. daily. Tickets will be handed out at 3 a.m. on both days.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you