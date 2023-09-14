Remote Area Medical is coming back to Buchanan County for its 20th year of supplying free dental, eye, hearing and medical care to the area.
RAM will be held on Oct. 7-8, at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy with registration beginning at 6 a.m. daily. Tickets will be handed out at 3 a.m. on both days.
RAM features medical services for adults and children of all ages. Free dental services will include x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions.
Eye care and hearing exams will be provided. Patients can receive eye exams and prescription eyeglasses assisted by Lions Mobile Screening Units, Lions Club of Virginia and VOSH-Virginia. Patients are asked to bring their current eyeglass prescription (must be within a year) to avoid the wait for an eye exam.
Medical services will include physicals, diabetes, medication assistance, cancer screenings, a clinic for children, blood work, pulmonary functions and free flu vaccines (while supplies last).
Women can receive pap smears, breast exams and pelvic exams and some test will only be performed if medically indicated, subject to RAM clinicians.
RAM services are provided free of charge for the uninsured, underinsured, unemployed and those who cannot afford these services. Patients will be seen by volunteer doctors, nurses, dentists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, dental hygienists, nurse practitioners and other trained health care professionals.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Appalachian Family Care, Daughters of the American Revolution, VOSH-Virginia, The Ratcliffe Foundation, Pikeville Optometry School, Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, Cumberland Mountain Community Services Mental Health, Southwest Virginia Community College, Buchanan County Ministerial Association, Lions International, Heritage Hall, Buchanan County Department of Social Services, Essilor Vision Foundation, Grundy Woman’s Club, Cumberland Plateau Health District, Oakwood Rescue, Virginia State Offices, ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, Virginia Department of Health, Buchanan County Youth Inc., Buchanan County Public Schools, Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens/Four County Transit, Virginia Eye Care Clinic Remote Area Medical, Buchanan General Hospital, Mountain Mission School, Edward Via Osteopathic School Thompson Foundation, East Tennessee State University. Many different area civic organizations, churches, businesses and individuals also support the event.
For information or services or to volunteer time, medical services or food, call Sandy Stiltner at 276-935-6508 or RAM at 865-597-1530. For transportation contact Four County Transit at 276-963-1486 or 1-888-656-2272.