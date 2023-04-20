Buchanan County will celebrate Independence Day a little earlier than perhaps the rest of America.

Grundy town manager and town IDA properties manager Dennis Ramey informed Grundy Town Council members that a contract has been signed with American Fireworks and the Independence Day celebration and fireworks will be held on June 30 during the council’s Apr 12 scheduled meeting at the town offices inside the Grundy Plaza.

