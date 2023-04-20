Buchanan County will celebrate Independence Day a little earlier than perhaps the rest of America.
Grundy town manager and town IDA properties manager Dennis Ramey informed Grundy Town Council members that a contract has been signed with American Fireworks and the Independence Day celebration and fireworks will be held on June 30 during the council’s Apr 12 scheduled meeting at the town offices inside the Grundy Plaza.
“We couldn’t get it any closer,” Ramey said. “Next year it will fall on the fifth of July because we get them on Friday nights and the fourth will fall on Thursday.”
Ramey said if the town had someone certified to shoot the fireworks, then it would provide options.
In other business, Buchanan County resident Chip Davis addressed the council during the public comment section.
Davis, the father of former Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Davis told council members that he recently read an article in the Virginia Mountaineer newspaper about the Town of Grundy Police Departments’ struggles to find certified officers or potential officers who could pass the physical fitness test required by the state.
Davis said the article in The Mountaineer was excellent, informative and shocking that the police department cannot find somebody.
Davis spoke about the information given to the council by Grundy Town Police Chief Seth McGlothlin during its March meeting in which McGlothlin said the town chose four applicants to run the physical fitness test and only two showed up and both failed.
Davis said it cost $6,000 to send someone to the academy and the town is struggling to find someone qualified to go but his son a 15-year law enforcement veteran is already certified and eager to get back into law enforcement.
Davis said Jason had applied three times before the spousal rule came up. “They are divorced, and papers are signed,” Davis said about Jason and his former wife Amanda Davis who is currently an officer with the town.
“I highly recommend him, he will do you a good job,” Davis said about his son. “If you got a signing bonus, keep it, he doesn’t want that either. He wants to work, and he will be a great employee, I guarantee it, or you can have my head. You’re out a lot of money if you hire a greenhorn and with Jason, you are getting a 15-year veteran and that means a whole lot right there.” Davis concluded by asking the council to consider hiring Jason.
In other business, Owens CPA’s Todd Owens provided the council with an update on its latest audit. Owens said it was a no-finding audit and everything went smoothly this year.
“Your cash position is a whole lot better this year than it was last year,” Owens said. “Last year your cash position was $1.8 million and this year it was $2.3 million which a lot of that I assume is grant funds so its being used for what it’s for. There is no real changes.”