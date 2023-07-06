Fourth of July celebrations proved successful By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a beautiful evening for the annual Town of Grundy Fourth of July celebration.The weather resulted in a large turnout for an amazing evening of music and fireworks which by the crowd’s response following the grand finale was a success. Featured Local Savings Blue Reign had the crowd in the courtyard of the Grundy Town Center on their feet hours before the firework show began and the crowd stayed until the end. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Improving your math skills can pay dividends New legislation goes into effect July 1 BCPS announces personnel decisions Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView