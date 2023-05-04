Four indicted in Buchanan County By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com May 4, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of Apr. 17. through April 23 against the following individuals.Charges by direct indictment are as follows:Maranda Proffit, 41, of Rowe, was charged with possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.Jordan Alexander Hagerman, 27, of Honaker, VA, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.Amber Nicole Brooks, 27, of Grundy, was charged with distribution of schedule I/II controlled substance.Tina Cline, 48, of Hurley, was charged with two counts of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance. Featured Local Savings Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:Kendra Renee Sisk, 35, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.Erin Nicole Foster, 41, of Vansant, was charged with seven counts of felony probation violation.Monica Lynn Coleman, 43, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.Shianna Ratliff, 20, of Grundy, was charged with extortion/threats.Keysha Leeann Hall, 27, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.Hillard Ryan Justus, 26, of Hurley, was charged with two counts of capias to show cause.Joseph Frederick Hurley, 48, of Hurley, was charged with probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Facing revolt, GOP spares ethanol in drive to cut spending Heritage Farm kicks off 2023 season this week with Spring Festival, new musical (copy) Officers, Directors Installed to Lead Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView