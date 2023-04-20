In the wake of recent flooding, a group from Norton, Virginia wants to meet with Buchanan County residents and discuss flood preparation and resiliency.

The Appalachian Voices in Norton, Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, The Clinch Coalition and Virginia Organizing are holding a Buchanan County Flood Resiliency listening session on Apr 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Buchanan Library in Grundy.

