In the wake of recent flooding, a group from Norton, Virginia wants to meet with Buchanan County residents and discuss flood preparation and resiliency.
The Appalachian Voices in Norton, Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards and the Clinch Coalition and Virginia Organizing are holding a Buchanan County Flood Resiliency listening session on Apr 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Buchanan Library in Grundy.
Appalachian Voice’s communications coordinator Rance Garrison said in an interview with the Mountaineer that these sessions are to discuss community development and flood resiliency due to the flooding that has taken place in our community over the years.
“If you’re interested in community development or have been impacted by flooding or other environmental issues, join your fellow community members at our listening session in Buchanan County this month,” Garrison stated. “Everyone is welcome at these sessions, which will focus on the ways that our grassroots organizations can respond to needs in your communities. Our region has undergone a lot of change in the past few years, ranging from the expansion of the renewable energy industry and the eco-tourism economy to devastating flooding and an increased number of abandoned mine lands in need of significant reclamation. In order to meet these challenges and make sure our region thrives, it is vital to bring as many people as possible to the table and use every tool available.”