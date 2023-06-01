The interim tag can now be removed as the Buchanan County school board officially appointed Sherry Fletcher as the next Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent.
During the board’s May 24 Garden District school board member Ray Blankenship made the motion to hire Fletcher as the next superintendent which was seconded by North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan and was unanimously approved by the board.
“I am honored to have been appointed as Buchanan County Public Schools Superintendent,” Fletcher said in a statement to the Mountaineer. “It is a privilege to lead and serve our district, and I look forward to working with the staff, students, and parents to provide the best possible education for our community.”
Featured Local Savings
Fletcher received a three-year and one-month deal with a yearly salary of $120,000 and a $7,200 vehicle stipend. Her term officially began on June 1.
Prater school board member and board Chairman Jack Compton said there were many worthy candidates who applied for the position but at the end of the day, Fletcher checked off every box.
“We petitioned the Virginia School Board Associations to lead the search, about a three-month process,” Compton said. “We had surveys, we defined the parameters, what we wanted and then we had interviews.”
Compton said out of the nine applicants, the board interviewed six. “I want to thank everyone you applied, we had a great pool to choose from,” Compton added. “Sherry’s name met the parameters we sat. We talked to teachers and administrators about what they would like to see and it came down to we wanted somebody that creates a team atmosphere, that shares the decision-making, creates an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect, open communication, good listener, good thinker, visible in the community and Sherry, every time we looked, she met all the criteria.”
Compton said Fletcher’s experience was also a key factor for the selection. “We were looking for somebody who had experience in the classroom, Sherry did; experience as an elementary school and middle school administrator, she was a principal; she has been a secondary principal; she has been an assistant superintendent at the central office and she has tons of knowledge in special education — she hit all the marks.”
Fletcher will take over for former Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Melanie Hibbitts who was notified by the board back in November 2022, that her contract would not be renewed this June. Hibbitts, who took a position at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy stepped down over a month ago and the board then placed the interim tag on Fletcher.
Knox School Board member Robbie Cline made the motion in November 2022 to not renew Hibbitts contract which was seconded by Garden School Board member Ray Blankenship and it passed in a 4-3 vote. Late Rocklick School Board member Heath Harrison, Compton, Cline and Blankenship voted in favor of the motion while South Grundy School Board member David Thornbury, North Grundy School Board member Angie McClanahan and Hurricane School Board member Mike Thompson voted in opposition to the motion.