The Castlewood Flag Fund is seeking supporters to continue its work.
“I’ve always been a person for the flags,” said Roy Castle, a Korean Veteran and lifelong Castlewood resident. “When I was in service, they had the military and United States flags. I would walk for two hours from one flag to the other and take two hours off. All during my military training, you had to salute that flag every day.”
During the Castlewood Fire Department’s monthly meeting June 14, District Two Supervisor Lou Ann Wallace officially presented the flags on Castle’s behalf due to his inability to attend the meeting.
The fire department’s treasurer, Shy Kennedy, started the tradition before Castlewood was incorporated as a town in 1991.
“I took it upon myself as a fire department member,” Kennedy said. “Lloyd Johnson and I started a flag fund. We were already doing it but couldn’t get any money. I always loved to put the flags up and made it my obligation to do so when necessary. We try to change the flags on the necessary holidays. I would try to put them up on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Veteran’s Day, and Election Day–all the major holidays.”
Kennedy said the fire department and others helped some put up the flags over the years. The flags start outside St. Paul along Highway 58 through Castlewood and on Memorial Drive, past Castlewood High School.
According to a Lebanon News article from November 2007, the Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society, Lodge 410, presented 35 flags to Shy Kennedy and Lloyd Johnson for caring for the community’s flags. At that time, the American Legion Post #208 also presented a check for $125 for the purchase of brackets to support the flags on utility poles in the Castlewood area.
Last winter, at one of the Russell County Board of Supervisors meetings, Castle approached Wallace with a check. The funds were to be used for the Castlewood area, and it was later discovered the need for flag replacement along Highway 58.
Castle agreed to buy flags for the fire department. During the same time, Mike Bryant and Appalachia Aggregates approached Kennedy to help donate and put-up flags, thus making it a joint effort. The flags are changed as often as possible because they quickly tear and deteriorate.
Castle’s gift, along with Mike Bryant and Appalachian Aggregates’, helped buy the flags and the needed accessories for the Highway 58 corridor in Castlewood.