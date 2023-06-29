Breaks Improvements Grant.JPG

VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher, right, presents a ceremonial check for $168,155 to Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley to be used for infrastructure and improvement projects at the park.

 Submitted photo

BREAKS, Va., — Five infrastructure and other improvement projects planned at the Breaks Interstate Park received a boost recently as an up to a $168,155 grant was closed from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to the park.

The funds come from the VCEDA Civil Penalties Fund and will be used to develop infrastructure and improvements at the park, specifically including renovations and new furniture at the park’s hotel and restaurant/conference buildings; improved park entrance lighting; swimming pool construction; an HVAC unit for the Visitor Center; swinging bridge site improvements; and bike rental facility improvements.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you