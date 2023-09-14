It is not very often a family has both maternal great-great-grandmothers, but that is not the case for Kaitlyn Hartford and daughter Kendall Nicole Justus who was born in March. Kendall is the daughter of Kaitlyn Hartford and Timothy Justus.

The five generations include Kendall’s mother is Kaitlyn Hartford, her grandmother Daphne Hartford, her great-grandmother Sandy Coleman and her great-great-grandmother Bertha (Coleman) Owens and her great-great-grandmother Viola Coleman.

