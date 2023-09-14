Kendall Justus (in the arms of mother) and her mother, Kaitlyn Hartford (far right), spend time with her great-great-grandmother Viola (Boyd) Coleman (sitting), great-grandfather Paul Coleman (far left) and grandmother Daphne Hartford (second from left) at the Big Fox Community Church.
Kendall Justus (in mother’s arms) and her mother, Kaitlyn Hartford (holding baby Kendall), visit with her great-great-grandmother Bertha (Coleman) Owens (second from left), great-grandmother Sandy Coleman (far left) at her grandmother Daphne Hartford’s (third from left) home.
Submitted photos
It is not very often a family has both maternal great-great-grandmothers, but that is not the case for Kaitlyn Hartford and daughter Kendall Nicole Justus who was born in March. Kendall is the daughter of Kaitlyn Hartford and Timothy Justus.
The five generations include Kendall’s mother is Kaitlyn Hartford, her grandmother Daphne Hartford, her great-grandmother Sandy Coleman and her great-great-grandmother Bertha (Coleman) Owens and her great-great-grandmother Viola Coleman.
Kendall’s mother Kaitlyn said she was extremely grateful that both of her maternal great-great-grandmothers were able to get to know Kendall and spoke on the rarity of having five generations together all at once. “I am extremely humbled and blessed beyond measure that God has given Kendall, myself and our family the opportunity to bring my grandparents together for these momentous five generational photos,” Kaitlyn Hartford shared.