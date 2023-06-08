Any fisherman will tell you that there is no place that he would rather be than on a bank somewhere with their fishing pole.
Those who enjoy the activity will likely say that Fishing is a great way to escape from reality for a while. Just gazing at the water sends a calming effect through your brain, freeing your mind from the daily mental strain.
So, Cumberland Mountain Community Services and several other entities came together to host “Fishing for Good Mental Health”, a free community fishing event for all ages, held on the banks of the Levisa River in front of the Grundy Town Center in downtown Grundy on May 27.
An estimated 150 fishermen crowded the banks of the Levisa River for the event. Those in attendance benefited from a recently stocked Levisa River and many experts in mental health and substance abuse counseling.
Co-founder of Rainbow Trout Ministries (a ministry that focuses on substance abuse) and event organizer D-Jay Horn said the event was held to celebrate May being Mental health awareness month. “As we know mental health and substance abuse go hand in hand and we just wanted to bring awareness and try to implement prevention,” Horn explained. “What better way to get the community together than a free fishing event. They saw the one Rainbow Trout Ministries did in Hurley and helped with in Washington County and saw how many people it brought together. You can tell by the photos it works, police officers, troopers, special investigators, conservation officers, commonwealth attorney, both sheriff and former Sheriff attended. Actually, Ray (Foster, former sheriff) and Wes McCoy (a VSP trooper) spoke with me on mental health at the end of the event.”
Horn said he was thankful for the turnout and noted that a lot of fish were caught. “It was a blessing,” Horn added. “Robert Deel and his fiancé both caught their limit of six trout and caught the blue prize trout. Tank Bailey caught the biggest fish and won the prize of a free Hawkins Mill Day pass.”
Horn thanked everyone who helped make the event a success. “The event was made possible by so many people,” Horn stated. “I want to especially thank Wes McCoy and Allen Boyd who helped with the venue. Allen (Boyd) gave away two poles early to a couple of kids who wanted to fish but was unaware of the event. Leon Boyd and Gerald Arrington stepped up and provide the required license for those who needed it to fish. Allen Boyd, John and Leona McClanahan, CMCS and Rainbow Trout Ministries donated many awesome prizes and their time to make this awesome event happen.”