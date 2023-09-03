OAKWOOD, Va. –The first cohort of Appalachian College of Pharmacy students to participate in off campus classes offered by ACP at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center (SWVHEC) in Abingdon arrived on campus Monday to begin their studies at the higher education center.

A memorandum of understanding between ACP and the Higher Ed Center was signed in December 2022, marking the official start of the partnership which sees ACP classes offered at the Higher Ed Center in addition to being offered at the college’s Oakwood campus.

